Black Com!x Day 2023 Celebrates Black Comic Book Creators

As part of Black History Month, the World Beat Center in Balboa Park is hosting the 5th Black Com!x Day. The convention celebrates Black creators from large well-know brands like DC and Marvel but also Black-owned, independent comic companies.

“It’s to be enjoyed by everyone. The only difference is the main characters happen to be Black,” said Keithan Jones, owner of KID Comics.

Jones has brought together artists from all over the country, for Black Com!x Day.

The event highlights stories that are not always seen in mainstream comics.

“Before there were a lot of Black comic book characters but a lot of them are sidekicks so they take a back seat,” said Jason Reeves, owner of 133 Art Publishing

There are 30 vendors at Black Com!x Day 2023. The goal is to expose San Diegans to a much wider range of artwork, but also to inspire the next generation of creatives and entrepreneurs.

“We want to be our own marvel studio from the perspective of a woman,” said Aubree T. Rose, Co-owner of Broken Chalice Studios.

Rose, a San Diego Native, and has partnered with her sister to display their graphic art and literature.

“I hope, especially the kids who come to our booth, are inspired to start doing more creative things and aspire to start their own businesses. Tell their stories and bring their narratives to the forefront because we need more of that,” said Antoinette Van Sluytman, co-owner of Broken Chalice Studios.

Black Com!x Day 2023 is a family friendly event that is welcoming to people of all backgrounds. It's an eye-opening event for young artists like Dylan Hobbs of Oceanside.

“I think it’s amazing that you can find a group of people who you identify with in one location,” said Hobbs.

Black Com!x Day 2023 continues Sunday at the World Beat Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free.