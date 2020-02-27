‘Bit of Every Season’: Temps to Spike Then Plummet This Week

A drastic warm-up Thursday will send temperatures soaring into potentially record-breaking digits just days before a cold front pushes chilly weather into the region.

San Diego County will see "a little bit of every season going on as we head through the week here," Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to spike with some areas seeing readings about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, Parveen said.

By 11 a.m. temperatures were already in the 80s along the coast and in the inland valleys despite some cloud coverage.

Temperatures were expected to reach 87 degrees in El Cajon, 84 in Mira Mesa, 81 in Ramona, 82 in San Diego, 86 in Temecula and 79 in Oceanside, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the highest and lowest daytime temperatures of the week. Warm and toasty today, but cloudy and even some wet weather for some on the way Sunday. Which day do you prefer? 🥵 🥶 #cawx #winterwx pic.twitter.com/QdrkXnRGSB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 27, 2020

San Diego will see unseasonably warm temperatures through Friday due to a high-pressure system that is pushing offshore winds from east to west. Once the system clears, a cold front from the north will bring cooler weather to San Diego.

"As we head into the weekend, we have some big changes -- cooler temperatures and rain that will be moving in, too," Parveen said.

Areas west of the mountains can expect temperatures to drop into the much more seasonable 60- and 70-degree on Saturday -- about a 20-degree difference from Thursday's expected highs.

The cold front will also bring a chance for light showers as early as late Saturday, though significant rainfall isn't likely to reach San Diego County until Sunday afternoon, Parveen said.

Mountain snow is also likely and ranges as low as 4,500 feet could receive at least a dusting.

Rain may continue into Monday but the storm system should clear by the afternoon, according to NWS.