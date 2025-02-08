Bird flu infects more than just chickens–a warning for people and pets too

Many people are aware of the ongoing bird flu virus because it is killing millions of chickens and raising the price of eggs to record highs.

But there is more to the story. Avian influenza, as it is officially named, is also attacking mammals, and other animals and pets. The virus is highly contagious and is spreading by way of wildlife.

Chantal LaRose is Wildlife Operations Manager for the Humane Society. Regulations require injured and very sick wild birds and animals to be covered and protected while they’re being treated at the Mission Valley campus.

The bird flu has not spread in the facility since the outbreak began in 2022 because of extreme precautions.

The focus is on sanitary conditions and the safety of patients and staff. Veterinarians and their registered technicians are committed to spreading precautions and facts about the ongoing bird flu that is not going away.

Chantal LaRose, Wildlife Operations Manager, stands outside one of the bird care rooms used to treat birds infected with avian influenza.

“It’s unlikely that it's ever going to end. It's like the cold and flu with people. It's always going to be there. We're just hoping it doesn’t mutate to be very virulent or to move into too many other species," said LaRose.

Besides wild birds, species treated for the virus have included raccoons, possums, and skunks. The patients are sometimes dropped off after pets have scavenged them or people find them injured or dying and pick them up.

In the past two years, the California Department of Health has reported 29 cases of bird flu in humans. Those cases are extremely rare. Concern at the moment is for other mammals and pets.

LaRose said, “Just don’t let your animal scavenge on things. If you find a dead bird in your yard, double-bag it and throw it away. Then make sure you wash your hands.” She also said cats have been especially susceptible.

Dan Soto owns a ten-year-old German shepherd mix named Kuma. "I’m not worried about him. He's a beast, you know, he’s been alive this long," Soto said.

Jamie Irvine has a six-week-old puppy. "Cautious, I would definitely be cautious. I think it's terrible for pets," she said.

The San Diego Humane Society has a list of suggestions online to protect against catching the virus.