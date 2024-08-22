Birch Aquarium to replace Hall of Fishes with new exhibition by 2025

The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego will replace its Hall of Fishes with a new exhibition allowing guests to "journey through the Pacific Ocean," it was announced Wednesday.

Living Seas, the largest capital improvement since the aquarium was built in 1992, will debut next summer. It has been designed to inspire a love of nature, a sense of place and ocean optimism, a statement from the aquarium said.

"Generations of San Diegans have been inspired by our Hall of Fishes, and I can't wait to introduce future generations to Living Seas, which has been in the works for years," said executive director Harry Helling.

According to the Birch, over the last 30 years, the Hall of Fishes has welcomed more than 12 million guests. Aquarium officials are inviting the public to take one last look before construction on Living Seas begins Sept. 29.

"We have assembled an amazing group of scientists, experienced designers, animal care experts and contractors to reimagine this iconic space," Helling said.

Living Seas will feature expanded viewing windows, digital displays and immersive projections. The experience begins in the Pacific Northwest's cooler waters, featuring a Giant Pacific Octopus habitat and jellies, according to the aquarium.

Next, guests can discover Coastal California in the aquarium's Giant Kelp Forest and a reimagined Scripps Pier experience that "provides an engaging look at cutting-edge research from Scripps Institution of Oceanography," the aquarium statement read.

The adventure ends in the Tropical Pacific, where corals, reefs and a mangrove habitat await.

"Preparing for a move with nearly 4,000 animals in the Hall of Fishes is a major undertaking," said Jenn Nero, senior director of animal care, science and conservation.

"We strategically plan every aspect, from life support systems and animal transfers to preventative medicine, ensuring each animal's unique needs - - such as temperature, social and physiological behaviors, lighting and medical requirements -- are addressed."

Starting Sept. 3, Birch Aquarium's Animal Care Team will begin relocating animals to temporary homes. The entire aquarium will then close for four days from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 while the Hall of Fishes is prepared for renovation.

The rest of the aquarium will reopen on Oct. 4, officials said.

"While Living Seas is being renovated, there will still be plenty to see and do at Birch Aquarium," said Helling.

"In addition to our beloved Little Blue Penguins, Weedy Seadragons and Leopard Sharks, we will be opening Embodied Pacific, continuing our popular events like Oceans at Night, and launching a series of exciting new guest experiences."

Living Seas is slated to open in the summer of 2025.