New Living Seas Gallery set to open at Birch Aquarium

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego unveiled its newest exhibition Wednesday, an $18.7 million project that marks the largest capital project in the aquarium's history.

The Adam R. Scripps Living Seas Gallery, which officially opens to the public on Thursday, features 38 separate habitats, including a 3,500-gallon Giant Pacific Octopus habitat, an "under-the-pier" experience that allows guests a view beneath the Scripps Pier and a 6,400-gallon Tropical Coral habitat that is more than four times the size of the previous one.

The exhibition replaces the Hall of Fishes, which saw over 12 million guests during its 30-year run.

Under construction since last August, the reimagined Living Seas exhibition also features "state-of-the-art" pumps and cooling systems, digital projections, UV-responsive wallpape and "an ability to seamlessly shift" from day to nighttime events, "highlighting some of the exciting things that happen in the ocean after dark."

The exhibition launch was celebrated with a "kelp cutting" ceremony attended by Birch Aquarium Executive Director Harry Helling, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Vice Chancellor for Marine Sciences and Director of Scripps Institution of Oceanography Margaret Leinen and San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava.

Helling said in a statement, "The Scripps family's legacy is deeply woven into the story of Birch Aquarium. We are honored to continue to benefit from their vision, wisdom and generosity as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

Admission to Living Seas is included with the cost of aquarium admission. Information on hours of operation and more is available here.