Birch Aquarium announces death of Azulito, one of West Coast's 1st Little Blue Penguins

Azulito, an original "little blue penguin" at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego, died this month at the age of 11, according to the marine life center.

Azulito arrived at the aquarium from Australia in 2022 to become part of the West Coast's first blue penguin colony, comprised with others from five different zoos and aquariums. The public selected his name, which means "little blue" during a naming contest and he's been one of Birch's most popular penguins, they said.

Blue penguins -- the smallest species of the aquatic bird in the world -- have a life expectancy of 7 to 10 years, which made Azulito geriatric at the time of his death. He was in good health and died naturally on Aug. 8, Birch said.

"Azulito was an important member of the colony who brought all of us joy with his curious personality,” said Kayla Strate, Birch's Assistant Curator of Birds. “It is never easy to lose a member of our animal family, so thank you for your support and caring."

Birch's Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat was the first seabird exhibit in the history of the aquarium. The 2,900-square-foot exhibit allows people to come face-to-face with the adorable animals as they "waddle, swim and glide about their new home," according to the aquarium.

Birch Aquarium is part of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. The team has helped hatch five blue penguin chicks since the program started in 2022.

According to the aquarium, the chicks learn important life skills including how to eat, socialize and swim during their first few months. Around the three-month mark, each chick joined the rest of the colony.