California state senator from San Diego wants to reform state sanctuary policy

During the first Trump administration, the Democratic majority in Sacramento passed landmark sanctuary legislation, which strengthened protections for undocumented immigrants in California. State Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones is proposing what he calls "common sense" reforms to that law.

Jones' bill would require local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration agents on specific crimes.

"On these listed violent felony convictions, the locals will have to cooperate," Jones said. "Just answer the phone. Have a conversation. Say who's in, who they have in custody, why they're there and what's going to happen with them."

The legislation would also prevent local governments from enacting sanctuary laws that provide stronger protections than what is on the books at the state level, like the controversial San Diego County policy passed late last year.

“We believe that across California, this policy is too confusing," Jones said. “We need a statewide common sense reform so that law enforcement and the federal agencies know what the playing field is.”

Jones' bill will have a committee hearing next month. It is likely to face headwinds from the supermajority in the statehouse. Whether it is embraced or rejected will be a litmus test of whether lawmakers have shifted on immigration since the first Trump administration.

Zooming out: in the first two weeks of February, federal data shows 41% of people detained by ICE have no known criminal history.

“This is scaring the Latino and the Hispanic community and all of immigrants, every immigrant who's here who has not been able to get legalized,” one speaker at a press conference countering Jones' announcement Friday said.

Protestors and immigration advocates said the bill will move California backwards and that current state sanctuary law reflects the will of the people.

“It's trying to roll back rights and privileges that people have enjoyed in this area for a long time," Cindy Millican said. “I feel compassion toward these people who are being bullied and harassed and terrorized by extremists that have entered our government.”

