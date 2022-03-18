Bill Aiming to Reduce Number of Inmate Deaths at County Jails to Be Introduced

California lawmakers will gather on Friday to introduce a proposed bill that aims to reduce the number of inmate deaths in county jails.

Assembly Bill 2343, also known as the Saving Lives in Custody Act, will make changes to county jail procedures in an effort to prevent any more deaths from occurring in county jails. The proposal comes a month after an audit from the state highlighted a lack of independent oversight in San Diego County jails and called on the state legislature to take action.

The audit found an unusually high number of local inmate deaths over the last 15 years. From 2006 to 2020, 185 fatalities were reported in the seven detention centers SDSO oversees – among the highest total deaths in the state.

In response to the report, AB-2343 is proposing the following:

Having health evaluations performed upon intake for each inmate

Providing more training for deputies

Calling on deputies to conduct more safety checks

Addressing other deficiencies to reduce suicide risk and related health needs

After a scathing report detailed concerns within the San Diego County jail system following several inmate deaths, local leaders discussed the matter. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more information.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Board of Supervisors said there isn’t much they can do to regulate sheriff’s department policy, but voiced their support for legislation passed by the state. The Supervisors also voted unanimously to receive the auditor’s analysis.

As for SDSO, the department said it will make the following changes in response to the audit: