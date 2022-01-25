Bikeway Project Set to Begin on Pershing Drive Following Last Year's Deaths

Construction is slated to begin Tuesday near Balboa Park to make a winding road safer for bicyclists and pedestrians after two people were struck and killed by drivers last year.

The Pershing Bikeway project focuses on improving connectivity in Balboa Park between North Park and downtown for those who bike and walk the 2.3-mile stretch of road. Upon the project’s completion, a two-way separated bikeway, buffered bike lanes and a path for pedestrians will be created on Pershing Drive.



The project comes after a 34-year-old man riding an electric scooter was killed by a teen driver on Pershing last September, and a 57-year-old woman cycling on the road was killed by an alleged DUI driver on Pershing last July.

Shortly after the scooter rider’s death, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria directed city staff to create bikeways by installing bollards on the dangerous road as a temporary solution until crews began the Pershing Bikeway project.

SANDAG

"Traveling around our city without a car should not be life-threatening,” Gloria said last year after the deaths. “I will continue to work to make active transportation safe for all residents in all neighborhoods."

A press conference will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday to mark the beginning of the bikeway project. Local leaders and bike advocates will be joined by the San Diego Association of Governments for the occasion.