Big Week for San Diego Letter Carriers

Your neighborhood U.S. Post Office is in the midst of its busiest week of the year. Letter carriers and postal workers are sifting, shuffling and sending millions upon millions of letters and packages across the country.

“It’s the most important time of the year for us,” said USPS letter carrier Jae Lunario. “This is our World Cup, our March Madness and our Super Bowl.”

Lunario said her daily load triples in weight the week before Christmas.

“I see her bag grow and grow, and it’s at full capacity,” said Veronica Lawrence, who lives on Lunario’s daily eight-mile North Park route.

“I actually know my mail lady, and I see her every day,” Lawrence said.

“It’s amazing to be able to talk to them one-by-one,” added Lunario.

Lunario said the only hiccup in her day could be the occasional jockeying for parking with the likes of Amazon, FedEx and UPS drivers

“That can be the difficult part about my job,” Lunario said, still smiling. “It’s an extremely friendly relationship with all of our shipping partners.”

The U.S. Postal Service hired 28,000 season employees to keep up with the demand of the holiday season. It's warning procrastinators that Dec. 23 is the last possible day to get Priority Express mail to its destination before Christmas.