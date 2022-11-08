traffic

Overturned Big Rig on I-15 Near Mission Valley Backs up Traffic for Miles

The vehicle was carrying up to 30,000 pounds of dirt and metal, officials said.

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A big rig overturned on northbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon, blocking three lanes and causing traffic near Mission Valley, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

By 2:50 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-15 just south of I-8 were opened.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch, and it wasn't long before motorists were backed up for miles.

San Diego News

forecast 9 hours ago

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds in Store for San Diego County: Weather Forecast

investigates 3 hours ago

NBC 7 Investigates: Adoptive Mother and Her Parents Charged in 11-Year-Old Girl's Death, Torture and Abuse of Other Adopted Children

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials noted the vehicle, which was carrying up to 30,000 pounds of dirt and metal, partially landed on Camino Del Rio. Drivers are warned of delays of up to an hour due to the crash.

It is unclear if any injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

The crash comes as a storm delivers significant rainfall to San Diego County. A flood advisory is in effect for much of the region through 2:37 p.m. Tuesday while a wind advisory was issued for coastal communities and will remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

For a look at your Total Traffic, click here.

This article tagged under:

trafficcrashMission ValleyInterstate 15I-15
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us