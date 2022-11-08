Overturned Big Rig on I-15 Near Mission Valley Backs up Traffic for Miles

A big rig overturned on northbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday afternoon, blocking three lanes and causing traffic near Mission Valley, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

By 2:50 p.m., all lanes of northbound I-15 just south of I-8 were opened.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch, and it wasn't long before motorists were backed up for miles.

Officials noted the vehicle, which was carrying up to 30,000 pounds of dirt and metal, partially landed on Camino Del Rio. Drivers are warned of delays of up to an hour due to the crash.

It is unclear if any injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

Northbound I-15 just south of I-8, left three lanes are blocked due to an overturned big rig. https://t.co/pt1qWYJmgc pic.twitter.com/ZJs9TmVaqj — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 8, 2022

The crash comes as a storm delivers significant rainfall to San Diego County. A flood advisory is in effect for much of the region through 2:37 p.m. Tuesday while a wind advisory was issued for coastal communities and will remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

