Big Rig Kills Teen Walking on I-15 Near Scripps Ranch

It's not yet clear why the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was walking on the freeway

By City News Service

A 19-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a big rig on Interstate 15, officials said Monday.

The teen was walking on the right shoulder of the freeway when he — for reasons still under investigation — wandered into traffic and was struck by a Freightliner semi on I-15 south of Carroll Canyon Road around 5:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's not yet clear why the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was walking on the freeway.

