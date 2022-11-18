Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving

A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported.

The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

After landing on the roadway, a tractor-trailer struck him, killing him at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

After the crash, the car and big-rig came both came to a stop about a quarter-mile down the road from where the incident occurred. A nearby off-ramp was shut down while officers conducted their investigation. At the scene, what appeared to be a van from the coroner's office and a CHP patrol car blocked traffic.

It was not immediately clear how or why the man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, exited the moving vehicle.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.