Big Beach Crowds Bring Lots of Litter, But San Diego Has a Plan

The city of San Diego is tackling the uptick in trash seen along the shores of Mission Bay at the start of this summer season.

City officials announced trash and recycling pick up will increase from once per week to twice per week.

“I like the fact that they’re trying to increase this amount and really keep our area and neighborhood clean and better for all of us,” Mission Beach resident Misha Kussner said.

The Tuesday and Saturday pickups will begin on the week of July 6 and continue through Sept. 25.

The increase in service is paid for by additional funding in the city’s $4.6 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

“I am pleased the budget includes funding for a second scheduled residential refuse collection in Mission Beach,” City Council President Jennifer Campbell said.

The increased trash is often seen at Mission Beach during the summer season and locals want this added service to change the landscape of the area during the high volume times.

“I wish we could just always keep our beach clean. San Diego is the sunny side of California and I want to see it nice and the beautiful beaches around,” Kussner said.