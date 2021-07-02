Big Bay Boom 2021: Preps in Full Swing for San Diego's July 4th Fireworks

What to Know The Big Bay Boom starts at 9 p.m. on July 4, 2021

The fireworks show launches from four barges along San Diego's downtown waterfront and can be seen from several prime spots

The 20-minute show is celebrating its 20th anniversary -- something it would've celebrated last summer but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans

After a pandemic hiatus last summer, San Diego’s biggest Fourth of July fireworks show – the Big Bay Boom – returns this Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The beloved, 20-minute fireworks spectacular – which was put on pause last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic – will return as a live event this Sunday.

The patriotic pyrotechnics display will launch at 9 p.m. from four barges along San Diego Bay and, as always, there’s prime viewing to be had at several locations. Popular spots for spectators include:

Shelter Island

Harbor Island

North Embarcadero

South Embarcadero

Cesar E. Chavez Park

Coronado Ferry Landing

This will mark the Big Bay Boom’s 20th anniversary – which was, technically, supposed to be last year, but the pandemic had other plans. The show will be synced up to music broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio.

The event usually draws about 500,000 spectators to San Diego Bay, so it’s best to plan ahead and get to your viewing spot early. Locals can even watch from their boats.

To get people to and from the waterfront, the Metropolitan Transit System will offer expanded train, trolley, and bus service on July 4. MTS will also offer its "Friends Ride Free" program, during which one person may ride free alongside a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes. You can get more details on that here.

Some of San Diego County's Fourth of July fireworks shows will return on July 4, 2021. Most of the traditional displays were canceled last summer, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

By the way, remember when the Big Bay Boom turned into the “Big Bay Bust” in 2012? That year, all the fireworks accidentally went off at once. Take a look back at that moment in this video from the NBC 7 archives.

If you’re not planning on heading to the downtown or San Diego Bay areas to catch this big show, there are some other 2021 fireworks displays returning to the sky across the county this Sunday. Check out our guide on where to watch fireworks in San Diego.

Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

With hot, dry, wildfire-prone conditions in Southern California, fireworks safety is top of mind for officials during the Fourth of July holiday.

Consumer fireworks are a big hazard so, when it comes to fireworks on the Fourth, it’s always safest to leave it to the pros who are putting on professional fireworks displays.

“We lose houses, we lose canyons, we lose people, unfortunately. It’s just not worth the risk,” said Mark Alvarez, of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. “So, we’re just trying to ask everybody, please don’t take the chance.”

Fireworks may be beautiful and fun to look at, but pet owners know some members of the family don’t like them. NBC 7’s Sheena Parveen shares tips on keeping animals safe during the Fourth of July.

Earlier this week, a fireworks blast in a South Los Angeles neighborhood left 17 people hurt – including 10 law enforcement officers.

In San Diego County, a Vista teen was hurt earlier this week when a firework exploded in his hand.

And, if you’re heading to San Diego’s local beaches for the holiday weekend, safety is key there too. Here are the dos and don’ts of enjoying our local beaches this Fourth of July weekend.

Some big ones to remember, per SDPD Capt. Scott Wahl: no alcohol, no fires outside city-designated fire rings, and no camping on the beach.

Marine Safety Capt. Maureen Hodges, of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Division, said it’s important to listen to lifeguards about ocean conditions – especially if there are rip currents.

Beaches are expected to be packed for the Fourth of July weekend so San Diego police is reminding visitors to follow the law and safety precautions. NBC 7’s Rory Devine shares what beachgoers should know this holiday.