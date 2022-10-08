Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.

Spring Valley native Armand King is an ex-felon that has devoted his life to advocating for a change in cannabis laws. He spent more than three years in federal prison after being caught with marijuana. Biden’s pardon announcement could impact him directly.

In Solana Beach Saturday, a group of white and Black people gathered to discuss uncomfortable topics that included race and equity. The gathering was part of a 501c3 program called the Sister Cities Project that brings together different communities like Solana Beach and southeast San Diego.

King sat on the panel and discussed his activism and research for cannabis equity.

“We had to fight years to show we were over-criminalized, more disproportionately than other nationalities throughout San Diego,” said King.

“It’s helping to right the wrongs of the failed war on drugs. I did three years in a federal prison, first time offender. Nine different institutions all throughout this country for ten pounds of weed that’s now legal and on the stock market,” said King.

On Tuesday, King explained, a final vote to move forward with receiving state funding for an equity program goes before San Diego City Council. If passed, the plan could help with licensing opportunities and fees, education and wrap around financial help to get a cannabis dispensary business started.

“In many cities you can’t have a felony and apply for a license. You have to have a certain economic status. It costs a lot of money to enter into the industry and if you’ve been impacted, set back like me, who couldn’t advance in ten years, you don’t have the resources to get into the industry,” said King.

King cited the cost as in the range of $2 million. He also works on school programs for young men at risk of drug addiction and gun violence.

It’s unclear if Biden's pardon will erase King’s charges but it’s definitely a move in the right direction, he said.

“Let’s go to work baby,” he shouted at the intimate audience gathered in a Solana Beach office space.

The Sister Cities Project compiles lists of action items at the end of meetings so that people in attendance can follow up in a tangible way toward the goals of the non-profit: working towards ending racism.