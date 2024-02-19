Biden declares major disaster status in California; federal funding activated for San Diego

President Joe Biden Monday declared a major disaster status for California and ordered federal assistance for San Diego County areas affected by severe storms and flooding.

The assistance will benefit local, state and tribal recovery efforts, the White House said.

Money may be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses or other programs to help people or business owners.

NBC 7 Flooding in Southeastern San Diego nearly two weeks after devastating flooding and amid another storm on Feb. 1, 2024.

The White House said federal funding will also be available, on a cost- sharing basis, for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Biden's announcement follows the unprecedented storm on Jan. 22 that deluged various communities in the San Diego region with more than 2 inches of rain in just two hours. According to the National Weather Service, it was the fourth wettest day in San Diego since 1850.

The San Diego Stormwater Department received more than 500 calls regarding flooding and other issues during and following the rain.

AP Photo/Denis Poroy A woman walks by cars damaged by floods during a rainstorm in San Diego on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Damage from the storm was most widespread in cities and neighborhoods in a line from Coronado, through densely populated areas of the city, Spring Valley and east to unincorporated areas bordering La Mesa and El Cajon, according to the county Communications Office.

Over 70 streets in neighborhoods including Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto and others were heavily impacted by flooding, with mud and debris blocking the public right of way.

N. Allison Pfaender of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations, according to the White House.

Those wishing to apply for assistance may call 800-621-FEMA or use the FEMA app, www.ready.gov/fema-app.

AP Marlene Sanchez-Barriento salavages items behind her home damaged by flooding, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in. Sanchez-Barriento's home was damaged when flood waters rushed though her home on Monday, Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

A fire truck driving through flooding in San Diego.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in a statement thanked the Biden administration, Gov. Gavin Newsom, state and federal elected officials and the San Diego county government for supporting the city.

"For weeks since the severe storm on Jan. 22, I have been advocating with state and federal officials -- including Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom, FEMA Region 9 leadership, and our state and congressional delegations -- to secure a FEMA major disaster declaration that qualifies our residents for individual assistance," Gloria said.

"This announcement today is what we were advocating for and means more help is on the way."

Gloria said city officials have been conducting damage assessments in the impacted neighborhoods and providing "all the resources we can to get these communities on the path to recovery."

NBC 7 San Diego A box of Frosted Flakes sits on a muddy countertop in a home damaged by flooding in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego, Jan. 23, 2024.

"Now, with this designation, we can focus on the long-term rebuilding efforts from this natural disaster," Gloria said. "We will work with officials from FEMA, the (California Governor's Office of Emergency Services), and the county to ensure information about available resources and how to apply for them is provided swiftly and that disaster recovery centers are placed directly in the impacted communities."

According to Gloria's office, the CalOES and FEMA will set up a joint field office for the region, along with disaster recovery centers in the most impacted communities.

San Diego city government "will work closely" with the county Office of Emergency Services, CalOES and FEMA on connecting people with federal assistance, an aide to Gloria said.