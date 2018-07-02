Bid on Guitars Autographed by SD County Fair Stars

Each year, the San Diego County Fair books more and more stars, but it's not every day you get a chance to take a little part of them home.

In an ongoing auction that ends on July 4, guitars signed by Barenaked Ladies, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Darius Rucker and more are just a bid away from making some superfan dreams come true.

The Bidding for Good auction is part of an effort to raise money for the Don Diego Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for deserving high school seniors and graduates somehow associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds and the San Diego County Fair.

With values ranging from $1,000 to "priceless" and opening bids starting at $400, this is a great opportunity to score a deal on some autographed gear while helping further the education of San Diego County high schoolers -- especially considering the highest leading bid of all 12 items is just $425 for an acoustic guitar signed by Little Big Town.

As the fair reaches its Independence Day climax before packing it in for the year, the Don Diego Scholarship Fund sends you off on a high note -- musical memorabilia and all.

Click here to visit the Bidding for Good auction website and get involved. Happy bidding!

