Bicyclist trapped under dump truck in Otay Mesa hospitalized with serious injuries

A man riding a bicycle in Otay Mesa was hit by a dump truck Tuesday and was trapped for almost an hour under the truck as rescuers raced to free him, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
The vehicle rescue was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the off-ramp from Interstate 905 to Britannia Avenue, according to San Diego-Fire Rescue communications.
The bicyclist received major injuries that were considered to be life-threatening and was rushed to a trauma center, according to a SDFD battalion commander.
San Diego firefighters were joined by the Chula Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire in the rescue.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.