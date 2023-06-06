Bicyclist trapped under dump truck in Otay Mesa hospitalized with serious injuries

A man riding a bicycle in Otay Mesa was hit by a dump truck Tuesday and was trapped for almost an hour under the truck as rescuers raced to free him, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The vehicle rescue was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the off-ramp from Interstate 905 to Britannia Avenue, according to San Diego-Fire Rescue communications.

The bicyclist received major injuries that were considered to be life-threatening and was rushed to a trauma center, according to a SDFD battalion commander.

San Diego firefighters were joined by the Chula Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire in the rescue.