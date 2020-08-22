Middletown

Bicyclist Sustains Life-Threatening Injury in Middletown Hit-and-Run

By City News Service

The driver of a minivan was sought Saturday for leaving the scene of a Middletown hit-and-run that left a 66-year-old bicyclist hospitalized with a life-threatening head injury, police said.

The victim was riding near the intersection of India and West Washington streets at 1:25 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a blue or gray 2005 Dodge Caravan, Georgia license number RRJ7004. The vehicle may have a shattered windshield, according to San Diego police.

Following the collision, the driver of the minivan fled, possibly back toward Interstate 5, police said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Anyone with any information can call San Diego Police Communications (619-531-2000) or San Diego Police Traffic Division (858-495-7813).

