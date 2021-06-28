downtown

Bicyclist Suffers Broken Ankle in Crash into MTS Bus in East Village

The rider went under the front right wheel of the bust, authorities said

By City News Service

A 33-year-old bicyclist suffered a broken ankle when he collided with the side of a Metropolitan Transit System bus in downtown San Diego's East Village neighborhood, police said Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 7:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Park Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The bicyclist was riding southbound on a sidewalk on Park Boulevard when he entered the crosswalk and collided with the side of the bus, which was making a right turn onto Broadway from southbound Park Boulevard, Buttle said.

The rider went under the front right wheel and suffered an open fracture to one of his ankles, the officer said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 49-year-old man driving the MTS bus was uninjured in the crash, Buttle said.

