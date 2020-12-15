Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Vehicle on SR-76

A vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday on a rural highway in northern San Diego County.

The victim died at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 10:15 a.m. on eastbound state Route 76, near North River Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One lane on the highway was expected to remain blocked for several hours in the area due to the accident, North County Fire advised.

A man also died on Monday while riding a bike in Santee. In both cases, the driver stayed at the scene.