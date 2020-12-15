CHP

Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Vehicle on SR-76

OHNAT-5365-E-SQFT-864_STRADELLA.jpg
NBC 7

A vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday on a rural highway in northern San Diego County.

The victim died at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 10:15 a.m. on eastbound state Route 76, near North River Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One lane on the highway was expected to remain blocked for several hours in the area due to the accident, North County Fire advised.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diegans Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Calif Buys More Body Bags

Carlsbad 1 hour ago

Juvenile Suspect in Carlsbad Hiker's Killing Likely to Face Trial as Adult, Attorney Says

A man also died on Monday while riding a bike in Santee. In both cases, the driver stayed at the scene.

This article tagged under:

CHPbonsallbicyclistBicycle CrashSR-76
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us