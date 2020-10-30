Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle, Killed in Lemon Grove

A bicyclist died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Lemon Grove.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the vehicle struck the bicylcist near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Westview Place just south of the Lemon Grove Plaza just before 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the male bicyclist had visible trauma to his lower body. Medics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital but he did not survive his injuries, SDSO said.

The driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. There was no indication drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, SDSO said.