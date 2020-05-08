hit and run

Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Spring Valley Hit-and-Run

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

police siren
Getty Images

A 53-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Spring Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 8:15 p.m., the victim was riding a bicycle southbound on Bancroft Drive near Olive Drive in the bike lane when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. Authorities believe the suspect vehicle was operating a dark-colored car, but no further details were immediately available.

The bicyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, CHP said.

Local

San Diego County May 5

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 7 Additional Deaths Reported

bridge shelter 1 hour ago

San Diego to Donate Midway-Area Bridge Shelter to Chula Vista

Authorities are investigating to see if surveillance cameras in the area captured the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or who has information is urged to contact CHP El Cajon at 619-401-2000.

This article tagged under:

hit and runInvestigationSpring Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us