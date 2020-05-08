Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Spring Valley Hit-and-Run

A 53-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Spring Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 8:15 p.m., the victim was riding a bicycle southbound on Bancroft Drive near Olive Drive in the bike lane when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. Authorities believe the suspect vehicle was operating a dark-colored car, but no further details were immediately available.

The bicyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, CHP said.

Authorities are investigating to see if surveillance cameras in the area captured the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or who has information is urged to contact CHP El Cajon at 619-401-2000.