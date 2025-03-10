Authorities sought the public's help Friday in identifying and locating the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist with serious injuries in the Clairemont Mesa West area of San Diego.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, a 46-year-old man riding a bicycle northbound on Genesee Avenue was struck by a vehicle from behind traveling in the same direction near the intersection of Mount Herbert Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"The impact caused the victim to lose control and crash. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene," the department reported.

Police officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with sustained fractures to the spine, collarbone and ribs.

Debris found at the scene indicated that the suspect's vehicle may be similar to a red 2015 to 2017 Volkswagen Jetta. The front bumper was said to be damaged, according to police.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle to call Traffic Division at 858-495- 7823 or the CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

A $1,000 reward was offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.