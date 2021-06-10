la jolla

Bicyclist Knocks out Motorist in La Jolla; Busted After Chase With Chopper: SDPD

By Eric S. Page

An altercation that began at La Jolla Boulevard and Marine Street on Wednesday night ended nearly five miles away near Bonita Cove in Mission Bay when police took a bicyclist into custody after a motorist was knocked out in La Jolla.

Police said some members of a large group of bicyclists started beating the man shortly before 8 p.m., eventually knocking him unconscious. At that point, investigators said, some bystanders intervened and the people left on their bikes.

Officers ended up calling in the aid of a police helicopter to track down the bicyclists, eventually locating them near West Mission Bay Drive and Gleason Road in Mission Bay.

Police took the main aggessor into custody at that time, eventually charging him with assault with a deadly weapon/assault likely to result in great bodily injury.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim or the suspect, nor have they provided an update on the condition of the man who was knocked out.

