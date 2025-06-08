Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Escondido

A man died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle as he rode a bicycle across East Valley Parkway, the Escondido Police Department said Sunday.

At 9:10 p.m. Saturday, the man was crossing roughly 100 feet west of the intersection of Ash Street when a Honda Accord hit him, police said in a news release.

"The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police," the department said. "Alcohol or drugs are not a factor in the crash."

The collision is under investigation and the victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police are asking those with information about what happened to call Officer Adam Ayres at 760-839-4714.