Bicyclist ID'd After Getting Killed By Car Going 55 MPH

Officials have released the identity of a man killed Saturday night when he was hit by a car in North County.

Escondido resident Jerry Eugene Torres, 53, was hit by a white Volvo going about 55 mph a little after 8 p.m., according to the county medical examiner's office.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol said Torres was riding his bike westbound on state Route 78 near the center divider when he tried to cross traffic lanes and was hit by the car traveling in the No. 1 lane.

Witnesses called 911, and paramedics and the police pronounced Torres dead at the scene due to "obvious fatal traumatic injuries."

Torres's family has been notified of his death, officials said.