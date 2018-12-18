A conceptual rendering of the Sweetwater Pathway provided by the Port of San Diego.

A multi-use pathway worth millions will be coming to the Chula Vista Bayfront, according to the Port of San Diego.

Permits were recently approved for a bicycle and pedestrian pathway in the 535-acre renovation project, the Port announced on Dec. 13.

The project entitled the Sweetwater Bicycle Path and Promenade, or Sweetwater Pathway, will cost $5.63 million, according to the Port.

The pathway will be built in the northern portion of the bayfront project.

CV Bayfront Development Explains Future of Nearby Parks

With the largest development on the west coast getting started in Chula Vista, many want to know what it could replace. NBC 7's Joe Little explains the future of nearby parks. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018)

Adjacent to the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, the trail will start at G Street and wind northeast of Bay Boulevard.

This will link the existing Bayshore Bikeway to the new Chula Vista Bayfront, as well as connect the future Sweetwater Park and Harbor Park.

“The Sweetwater Pathway will bring the public to areas of the Chula Vista Bayfront that have never before been accessible while also protecting the bayfront’s natural resources and environment,” said Ann Moore with the Port’s Board of Port Commissioners.

The Port was awarded a $4.8 million Urban Greening Grant from the California Natural Resources Agency for the project.

The grant aims to create alternative methods to driving and discourage the production of greenhouse gases, according to the Port.

The Port’s Capital Improvement Program will fund $794,000 of the project. The City of Chula Vista will provide $33,000.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2019 and should be completed by the spring of 2020, the Port said.