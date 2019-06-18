New Housing Development Coming to Grantville

A new Grantville housing complex, that will include 156 affordable units, has been approved by the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors.

Another 254 market rate units will be added to the complex, along with student-oriented units.

The complex will be located at Grantville Trolley Station on Alvarado Canyon Road.

“This is a great example about how MTS can help address our region’s affordable housing problems and climate action goals,” said Paul Jablonski, MTS chief executive officer.

The developers will also add 96 replacement parking spots for MTS commuters.

Developers estimate about 1,049 people will be able to live in the units. 38 percent of the units will be considered affordable housing.

The plans were approved by the board of directors on June 13.

Construction is set to begin in June 2020. Developers are hoping that people can start moving in by June 2022.

MTS is also looking to partner with developers to redevelop the following properties:

• 12th & Imperial Transit Center – 1.5 – 2 acres (500 estimated units)

• El Cajon Transit Center – 7.2 acres (400 estimated units)

• H Street Transit Center – 3.13 acres (125-280 estimated units)

• E Street Transit Center – 4.15 acres (170-390 estimated units)

Every weekday, more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and trolley services in 10 cities and the county.