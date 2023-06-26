Best in the West? San Diego Legion to host Major League Rugby playoff semifinal

After a regular season of domination, the San Diego Legion are two playoff wins away from a Major League Rugby championship.

At Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, July 2nd at 3pm, the Legion will host the Seattle Seawolves in the Western Conference Final of the MLR playoffs. The winner advances to the MLR championship game July 8th in Chicago.

Win or go home🔥 We’ll host the Western Conference Final on July 2nd at 3pm at @SnapdragonStdm



Join us on the quest to bring San Diego its first Major League Championship 🏆 #QuestForTheShield pic.twitter.com/y4SbPGPYRn — San Diego Legion Rugby (@SDLegion) June 22, 2023

A Legion loss would be disappointing and shocking.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Legion have dominated the 2023 MLR season. San Diego has won 13 straight matches, won 15 of 16 games and finished with a league best 15-1 record.

All those wins were not that close either.

In 16 regular season games, the Legion scored 554 points and gave up just 285, for a staggering +269 point differential. That number was tops in the league by a lot. The team with the second best point differential was Seattle with +161.

Seattle also had the second best record in the Western Conference at 12-4. Seattle and San Diego played twice this season, the April 8th match was close with the Legion narrowly winning 23-20. However, the recent rematch was a wipe out, with the Legion rolling the Seawolves 40-19 on June 12th.

The last time the Legion lost was almost 4 months ago, on March 5th Houston got them by the score of 31-26.

For the Legion, a win in the Western Conference Finals would cap an unbeaten home season, pushing their record at Snapdragon Stadium to 9-0 in 2023.

The first 2,000 fans through the gate at Snapdragon Stadium will receive an exclusive Legion Western Conference Finals t-shirt.