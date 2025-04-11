More than 30,000 people flocked to downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for Sen. Bernie Sanders' rally to call out policies instituted by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Gloria Molina Park was killed with about 36,000 attendees as Sanders was joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the music festival-themed event titled “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.”

The duo were joined by musical guests Neil Young, Maggie Rogers, Joan Baez, Jeff Rosenstock, Dirty Projectors, Indigo De Souza, The Red Pears and Raise Gospel Choir.

“Over the course of the next few weeks I'll be hitting the road to have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country,” Sanders said on the rally’s website.

Doors opened at 9 a.m. with musical guests and other speakers. The main speaking program took place at 1 p.m.

After the event in LA, Sanders will head to Salt Lake City, Utah for another rally Sunday.

He is set to hold speeches in Idaho and Montana next week, as well as two more in California on April 15 in Bakersfield and Folsom.