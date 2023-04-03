Beloved San Diego Surf Therapy Dog Dies at 15: Owner

A local golden retriever famous for her remarkable surfing skills and history of inspiring others has surfed over the rainbow bridge, her owner announced over the weekend.

San Diego resident pup Ricochet, a therapy dog who, with her owner, helped veterans and children with disabilities, died Friday. The pooch’s owner, Judy Fridono, made the announcement on Ricochet’s social media profiles.

“My heart is full of sadness and gratitude today. Sad because Ricochet is physically gone, and grateful for the long and triumph life she lived to the fullest… helping millions along the way,” Fridono wrote in an Instagram post.

The pooch was diagnosed with liver cancer in August of 2022, according to her owner.

Countless photos of Ricochet balancing on a surfboard have been posted online throughout the goldie’s 15-year life. Originally trained to become a service dog, Ricochet’s life path geared toward surfing after her chase instinct caused her to be dropped from the program. She rose to fame when she began to help children with disabilities surf.

The canine's mission became clear in 2009, when she got on a surfboard with quadriplegic surfer Patrick Ivison. A viral video of their ride got more than 6 million views.

With her taking the lead on the board, Ricochet’s companionship offered comfort to novice surfers who had disabilities. The pup’s other form of philanthropy involved emotional support to veterans and active military members with PTSD.

Fridono has started a memorial fund in Ricochet’s honor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.