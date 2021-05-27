Beloved San Diego Music Venue Takes Final Bow

A beloved San Diego music venue is closing down permanently. The owner of LeStat's West, John Hustler, said the venue did not survive the long pandemic shut down.

"I wish there was more interest in it," Hustler said. "The artists have great interest in it and my heart's with them, but the audiences aren't as big and, you know, not as excited as they used to be."

LeStat's got its start 25 years ago when Hustler opened up LeStat's coffee shop on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights. Five years later Hustler opened the theater next door, Lestat's West.

Hustler found great success and eventually opened two more LeStat coffee shops, one in Hillcrest and another in University Heights.

This beloved San Diego music venue is closing its doors. Why the owner tells me they did not survive the pandemic. Our story @nbcsandiego #livemusic 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mQJNYmB0VL — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) May 27, 2021

"Jason Mraz played here a lot, I met him and so many great musicians and such a great venue," musician Lawrence Johnson said.

The music venue was known to be a welcoming place for up-and-coming artists to develop their crafts. Well-known artist, like Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Mraz, performed there, too.

"I hope that it finds its footing someplace because without it, I just feel that a big piece of our culture will die," Hustler said.

The theater closed its doors back in March 2020 during the start of the pandemic, but they never re-opened. San Diego musicians told NBC 7 how they will miss the all ages club that brought live music to the community.

"The music industry paid the price for this one, and the touring industry. We're the last to come back and we're hit the hardest," said Louis Brazier, the booking manager and sound engineer of LeStat's West.