Beginning of 2022 Sees Increase of COVID-19 Cases Among Children

Covid cases are beginning to decline in San Diego County and throughout many places in the Country, but it comes after the surge in cases fueled by the Omicron variant

By Kelvin Henry

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there have been 11.4 million COVID-19 cases in children throughout the pandemic and 3.5 million, or roughly 30%, of those cases came in January 2022.

“So, in San Diego County, COVID-19 cases seem to be dropping pretty dramatically. And this is kind of what we would expect. As we've seen this particular wave of omicron go across the world. We saw it dramatically decrease every time that it peaked really high it would go down,” UC San Diego Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Davey Smith said.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in children were expected by some San Diegans.

“I’m not surprised by,” San Diego resident Britt Campbell said.

The news of the January 2022 COVID-19 numbers comes as Pfizer applied to have their COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under five.

Many infectious disease specialists are predicting a spring with lower cases, hospitalizations and death rates for the overall population.


“I'm expecting that the Omicron wave is going to go through us relatively quickly. And by the middle of this month, we'll have a lot less virus circulating around in the community which is great. And then following that, the hospitalizations will decrease and the number of people dying will also decrease,” Dr. Smith said.

Covid-19San Diego CountyCOVID-19 testing
