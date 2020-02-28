San Diego Zoo

Beautiful One: San Diego Zoo Names Baby River Hippo

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A baby hippopotamus born at the San Diego Zoo last month has a name.

The zoo said the river hippo calf will be called Amahle (pronounced ah-MA-shay), which means “beautiful one” in Zulu.

The name was announced Friday on “Good Morning America,” which held an online poll asking viewers to choose among three African names.

Local

Lincoln Park 6 mins ago

San Diego Mother Wants Tijuana Police to Investigate Son’s Death

hockey 11 mins ago

Gulls Beat the Heat in Stockton

Amahle, who was born on Feb. 8, weighs about 100 pounds and is “active and healthy," a zoo statement said.

Amahle is the ninth hippo calf born at the zoo and the 13th to her mother, Funani.

Amahle's father, Otis, is an East African hippo who arrived at the zoo in 2009 specifically to breed with Funani, zoo officials said.

Zoo visitors can see Amahle and her mother in the hippo habitat on Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zooanimal conservancy
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us