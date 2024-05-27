Beachgoers hit Mission Beach for Memorial Day despite May gray

San Diegans and tourists alike didn’t let the May gray clouds deter them from heading to the beach on Memorial Day.

Whether they were swimming, grilling, rollerblading, or taking part in any number of activities, so many at Mission Beach on Monday shared that they came to the coast all for the same reason: To spend time with loved ones.

Ronald Gibbs arrived early Monday and landed a prime place to park and set up for a day with his family.

“This is a good day, I think we’re going to have a great time,” he said. “Holidays, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, this is the place to be, down here.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He was one of many who headed to Mission Beach for Memorial Day, a holiday that means so much.

“Since everything’s so fast-paced and expensive in San Diego, to be able to just take a day off and be with your loved ones, it’s very nice,” said Lithium Ramon, who rollerbladed to the beach to spend the day with a friend.

As a friend braided her hair, Elena Gonzalez wove meaning into her day, sharing appreciation for all that she has.

“Have fun, enjoy the people around you, because you never know,” she said. “We’re not here on this earth for a very long time so we have to take advantage and make memories and love the ones that are around us and just be grateful.”

As the holiday weekend draws to a close, the next step is clean-up.

Environmental group I Love a Clean San Diego has organized its first-ever post-Memorial Day clean-up at Fiesta Island from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

At least 275 registered volunteers plan to pick up trash to ensure the beaches remain clean for visitors after the holiday weekend. While it’s the first time the group has organized for after Memorial Day, their clean-up after the Fourth of July last year saw 75 volunteers clear more than 385 pounds of litter.