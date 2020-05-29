Beaches Reopening for Sunbathing, Sitting on June 2

After a lengthy lockdown on beaches in San Diego County due to the coronavirus pandemic, health officials gave the ok to sit and lounge, but with limitations.

All beach communities agreed to ease this restriction starting June 2, but cities can decide if they want to proceed later and how the guideline is going to be enforced, county health officials said.

Health officials said people are still required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance.

Dos:

Sitting on the beach is allowed for sunbathing and relaxing with towels and chairs with your household unit.

Don'ts:

No activities such as football, volleyball allowed

Parking lots and piers are still closed

WATCH: Starting June 2, "passive activities" will be allowed on San Diego beaches, like sitting and sunbathing.

Though, you must remain within your household unit. https://t.co/aTl4M93Kir pic.twitter.com/6OJ6VHjKz3 — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) May 28, 2020

Here is a list of local cities that have said they will reopen their beaches.

Oceanside

Carlsbad

Del Mar

San Diego

Coronado

Imperial Beach

NBC 7 has reached out to other cities about their reopening status and have yet to hear back.

San Diego Police told NBC 7 they have issued zero citations for people already sitting on the beaches saying they've only educated people and they've complied.