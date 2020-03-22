Beach, Park Parking Lots Closed To Discourage Crowds

Beach and park parking lots were closed Sunday by San Diego Police department officers to discourage large crowds from gathering after county officials stressed the importance of avoiding crowds to stop the spread of COVID-19, authorities said.

Officers began closing beach parking lots at around 12:30 p.m. when dense crowds were seen on local beaches, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

The City of San Diego said they are closing public parking lots serving all city-operated parks and beaches to discourage gatherings and encourage physical distancing.

“People can still go for a walk or run or bike ride, but they should do it while following physical distancing rules,” said Lifeguard Division Chief James Gartland. “The Stay-at-Home order makes clear that this is not a time for parties, it’s a time to protect the public health.”

Officers closed Fiesta Island after large crowds of people were spotted gathering there.

In the interest of public safety, police officers will continue on a day-to-day basis to monitor beach areas and decide when to close parking lots, Delimitros said.

More information on the recent state order, including what’s closed, what’s open and which industries are exempt by the state can be found on the California Covid-19 response website.