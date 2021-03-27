Beach Businesses Hope for Spring Break Boost

Beach area businesses are hoping to get a big boost from the spring break crowds. While more businesses are opening up in San Diego County, some families remain cautious about crowded areas.

“We’re incredibly excited to be opening back up. It’s been almost a year. We’ve been planning for this. We’re ready,” said Daniela Bower, Public Relations Manager at Belmont Park.

Starting April 1, amusement parks like Belmont Park will be allowed to operate rides again. Spring break is usually one of the busier times around the amusement park.

“At our peak season we have almost a thousand employees working here on property. During covid that went down to 30 people at one point, so now to know that we’re hiring back, it’s so great to us. That’s close to our heart,” said Bower

While beach businesses try to boost profits, parents are trying to lift their children’s spirits amid pandemic.

“Everybody’s down and what’s better than getting out in the sun and going to the beach and taking that good ride,” said Marcia Perez, a mother visiting from Fresno.

While some families are feeling more comfort in large groups, others are more cautious.

“I wouldn’t say we’re out of our danger zone yet,” said Sanjay Tinbadia, a tourist from Arizona.

Sanjay Tinbadia brought his family to the ocean on Saturday for the first time in more than a year.

As a hospital worker, Tinbadia is well aware of the prevalence of COVID-19 but he is encouraged by how San Diegans are responding.

“You can never be 100 percent with so many people around, but I think every individual needs to make a conscious decision to mask up, and that’s what we’re seeing even out in the open,” said Tinbadia.

As more people become vaccinated, comfort levels are increasing and beach businesses hope to be open to greet customers safely.