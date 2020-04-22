Beach Boys Co-Founder Mike Love’s $8.7M Fairbanks Ranch Home For Sale

Mike Love, co-founder of The Beach Boys, has put his Fairbanks Ranch mansion up for sale with an asking price of nearly $8.7 million.

The 17,515 square-foot home is on a 3.5-acre hillside lot in the gated community.

Wouldn’t It Be Nice: Beach Boys Icon Mike Love’s $8.7M Rancho Santa Fe Mansion for Sale

The tropical grounds have a swimming pool encircling a spa that’s accessed over a bridge.

There’s also a swim-up bar, fire pit, and tennis court, and a three-tiered fountain that was designed after the fountains of Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy.

The house has are eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s eat-in kitchen, and an outdoor kitchen.

An upper terrace overlooks a pool terrace with a tropical path to the tennis courts and lockers below.

The listing agent is Linda Sansone of Willis Allen Real Estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The listing can be seen here.

