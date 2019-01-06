A man was killed in a multi-car crash on Interstate 5 after he initially crashed into the center divide just moments before, according to preliminary reports from the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a red SUV struck the center divide on northbound I-5 just south of Clairemont Drive in Bay Park around 5:50 a.m., said Sgt. Joseph Aboy with CHP San Diego.

After this crash, Aboy said two other vehicles then struck the red SUV.

“The driver of the initial collision was probably standing outside of his vehicle when he got struck,” Aboy said. “He was fatally injured as a result of the secondary and third collisions.”

The extent of the injuries of the other drivers is unknown at this time.

The other two cars appear to be a grey SUV and a white pickup truck, according to footage of the scene. All three of the cars appeared to have taken extensive damage to their fronts.

Three of the four lanes were closed as CHP investigates and crews clean up the wreckage.

No other information was available.

