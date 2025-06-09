Relatively new retaining wall below train tracks in Bay Ho to get $15.5M fix

A retaining wall holding up two train tracks and a trolley line through San Diego’s Bay Ho community is getting a $15.5 million repair even though the wall is less than five years old.

“We have seen that the retaining wall has been moving,” San Diego Association of Governments CEO Mario Orso said during a May board meeting.

Columns alongside a 300-foot section of the wall look like they do not line up.

“So, we have initiated an emergency project to stabilize the work,” Orso continued.

The relatively new retaining wall was completed in 2020. A SANDAG spokeswoman told NBC 7 the agency is still investigating the cause of the movement, but it is already preparing a $15.5 stabilization.

“When things like this occur, we need to mobilize as soon as possible,” Orso said.

The Bay Ho retaining wall along the rail line is just the latest issue facing the tracks through San Diego County.

“Mother Nature has really been having a little trouble with this rail line,” Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said during a news conference last October.

The state of California sent $38 million at that time to reinforce the rail line along the coast. Unstable bluffs and collapses closed the tracks multiple times in recent years. That’s bad for business, safety and traffic. SANDAG is already weighing options to move the train tracks that currently run along the coast of Del Mar. The agency is accepting input from the public through the end of June.

“I think the biggest thing is we have to be cognizant that the first priority is safety,” Orso concluded.

The SANDAG spokeswoman added the tracks through Bay Ho are safe. She said the agency would close the tracks if there was any immediate danger.