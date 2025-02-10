Bay Area gears up to host Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium

The Bay Area is gearing up to host Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in 2026, making it the second time the venue has hosted the big game.

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Bay Area Host Committee President Zaileen Janmohamed were in New Orleans, ready to take over, as an official handoff of the hosting duties took place Monday morning.

A day after Super Bowl LIX, officials with New Orleans handed off hosting duties to the San Francisco 49ers and Bay Area Host Committee for Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in February 2026. Watch the full ceremony here.

"I am walking around with a notepad and paying special attention to things like mobility. How can we get people coming into three airports so they know where they are going, check into hotels, and enjoy the diversity and food we have in the Bay Area?" Mahan said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"We will accept the torch or football, and the clock starts ticking for the Bay," Janmohamed said.

On Sunday, in downtown San Jose, people cheered and groaned their way through Super Bowl LIX as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

The countdown is on for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. On Monday, this year’s host city, New Orleans, handed off hosting duties to the 49ers and Bay Area Host Committee. Kris Sanchez reports.

Bay Area fans said they are looking forward to the ambience a Super Bowl will bring to the South Bay next year, and businesses said it will be much needed.

"I think it's going to help a lot like it did last time," said Renzo Figueroa of Redwood City.

Nearly 10 years to the day after Super Bowl XLVI was played at Levi's Stadium, the Bay Area will welcome visitors from around the world.

The Bay Area is gearing up to host Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in 2026, making it the second time the venue has hosted the big game.

From restaurants and bars to hotels, the entire Bay Area stands to score a significant economic boost based on what happened during the last Super Bowl in 2016.

"In the region, we saw a $240 million economic boost. That is from sales tax, but for Santa Clara alone, we only saw about 7% of that," said Harbir Bhatia, CEO of the Silicon Valley Ventral Chamber of Commerce.

Bhatia said she expects Santa Clara to see the most significant financial boost from the big game.

Kira Klapper speaks with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and BAHC CEO and President Zaileen Janmohamed as they are in New Orleans for the Super Bowl cities handoff.