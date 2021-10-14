‘Battling Demons': North County Man Paddles To End Multiple Sclerosis

Paddling more than 22 miles with just your arms from Catalina Island to San Pedro may sound like torture, but Tim Salmon says that's exactly what he set out to achieve.

A bit of torture and one big accomplishment.

"I fought some previous beasts and demons where MS tried to defeat me and I dug really deep. That was my goal to fight those demons and to fight back and defeat MS"

His marathon paddling session in the open ocean is part of his effort to raise awareness and money for the debilitating disease which impacts nearly 1 million Americans, including him.

"Doctor said first sentence, 'what are your symptoms?' I told him tingling, numbness. 'He goes might be MS.'" said Salmon.

Salmon says his first phone call after the diagnosis was to the local chapter of the National M.S. Society which helps fund research for a cure while at the same time assisting people living with the disease.

"Honestly to this day, I'll say it every time, the girl who answered the phone was like some sort of sweet angel" said Salmon who immediately got involved in the society's fund raising efforts through walks and bike rides.

18 years after his diagnosis, MS has robbed Salmon of many things he loves including a dream job as a state park ranger and his ability to surf, which is why decided to step up his fundraising efforts in a brand new way with prone paddling.



"Due to the MS my body moved slow, my leg moved slow, and it's heavy, so it got tough surfing and that's how I got into the prone paddling" said Salmon.

Prone paddling, which is basically using a paddle board with just your arms, became the perfect outlet for Salmon who hasn't experienced any loss of upper body strength.

It took him 5 1/2 hours to make the open ocean trek and he drew strength from all of the people suffering from MS.

"There are folks who literally have pain all day and suffer for MS. So I wanted to put myself in a bad place crossing that channel, suffering for those with MS. That was kind of my motto, fighting and suffering for those with MS and I'm raising funds for those people with MS" said Salmon.



He called the shoreline welcome and sense of accomplishment the best feeling of his life.



October is MS awareness month and NBC 7 is a long time sponsor of the National MS Society.

