Bats Go Boom! The Padres Offense Explodes In A 13-7 Win Against The Giants

The San Diego Padres only scored in two innings Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, but boy did they score in those two innings!

The Padres scored 6 runs in the 3rd inning and 7 runs in the 6th inning.

That was plenty as the Padres beat the Giants 13-7 to take the final game of the 3 game series.

After falling behind 4-0, the Padres got on the board when Manny Machado doubled to left scoring Austin Nola and Jurickson Profar for their first runs of the game. That opened the flood gates.

Brandon Drury, Jake Cronenworth and Josh Bell all had singles that scored runs in the 3rd, by the time the inning ended the Padres had flipped a 4-0 deficit into a 6-4 lead.

However, the lead did last. In the top of the 6th, the Giants scored 3 times to take a 7-6 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Padres bats went boom again.

San Diego scored 7 runs in the 6th, with the big blow being a 3-run homer by Drury. Nola finished off the scoring in the inning with a 2-run homer to left, giving the Padres a 13-7 lead.

It's a lot of runs to score in a baseball game, but still well shy of the Padres team record for most runs in a game (24, set against the Washington Nationals in 2021).

The 13 runs tied for the most runs scored at Petco Park this season ( the Padres scored 13 on June 8th against the Mets and August 2nd against the Rockies).

Next up for the Padres is a 3-game series starting Friday in Washington.