Baseball Ground Hog Day: Padres, Reds Game Follows Similar Script

I've seen this movie before, and so have fans of the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds.
Monday night at Petco Park, the Reds Tommy Pham hit a solo home run in the top the 1st inning, giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the first during Monday's game, the Padres Manny Machado hit a 2-run homer as the second batter in the Padre order, giving San Diego a 2-1 lead.
With the scene still fresh in everyone's mind, it played out again during Tuesday night's game.
Tuesday at Petco Park, Pham once again connected for a solo home run in the first to put Cincinnati ahead 1-0. Then, in the bottom of the inning, Machado once again batting in the second slot, once again hit a 2-run homer to once again put San Diego ahead 2-1.
Two different games, two different night's, basically the same results, it's Major League Baseball's version of Groundhog Day.
For Machado this was his 3rd homer of the season, with all 3 coming in this opening homestand.
Padre batters tacked on a few more runs and turned it over to starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.
Musgrove had his 3rd consecutive solid start this season, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing just 2 runs and striking out 7 batters. For the season, Musgrove's ERA is 1.89 and he's pitched 6 plus innings in his first 3 starts for the first time in his career.
The Padres won the game 6-2 improving their record to 8-5.
The Padres and Reds conclude their 3-game series Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. Will we see another "deja vu" Pham, Machado start? We'll see, but odds are against it.