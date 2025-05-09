transportation

BART resumes service systemwide after hours-long shutdown

All BART service resumed Friday morning after a four-hour outage due to a computer problem

All BART service resumed Friday morning after a systemwide shutdown due to a computer networking problem, the transit agency said.

At 9:17 a.m., BART posted on social media, "BART service has resumed system wide. Expect major delays in service toward all destinations due to an earlier train control problem."

East Bay stations reopened for train service at about 8:30 a.m., but trains were not expected to start running until 9:30 a.m., BART said. At that time, Yellow Line trains will run from Antioch to MacArthur; Blue Line trains will run from Dublin to MacArthur; Orange Line trains will run from Richmond to Berryessa.

Transbay service was still suspended, as was Red Line and Green Line service in San Francisco and the Peninsula.

At about 4:25 a.m., the agency posted on X, "Due to a train control system problem BART service is suspended system wide until further notice. Seek alternate means of transportation."

BART added later that crews are on hand, troubleshooting a "computer networking problem."

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said the control center was unable to power up the system after its daily overnight shutdown.

"It does happen from time to time, our system is over 50 years old," she said. "The good news is we're in the process of replacing it, and we have the funding to do so because of Measure RR, and the federal government has made investments into our infrastructure. But it's awful news that the Bay Area can't rely on BART as of this moment. We don't have an ETA as to when the trains will go because part of that is identifying the location of the problem."

Trost added that crews have restarted all the system's servers to isolate and fix the issue. She said it could happen quickly or take up to a few hours.

Buses in various counties were providing free transportation from BART stations.

Transit alternatives can be found at bart.gov/alternatives.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

