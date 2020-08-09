barrio logan

Barrio Logan's ‘Walk the Block' Initiative Helps Boost Local Business

By Mar González

Merchants at a booth sell their items at Barrio Logan's Walk the Block initiative on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Telemundo 20

After nearly five months, Logan Avenue has been reborn.  Tired of lost sales, local small businesses owners and merchants have decided to take action.

“The day has seemed to be really good. It’s the first Saturday that we do this,” merchant Aidé Álvarez told Telemundo 20. She sells products from Mexico. “Lately, the streets have been very empty, and businesses have closed because nobody comes.”

The coronavirus pandemic hit many merchants hard, and some had to search for other available options.

“We decided to unite to make a change in order to bring people back to visit, even if they just come to swing by and more than anything, help the businesses that are here in Barrio Logan,” Álvarez said.

The initiative, called "Walk the Block" brought them hope to reopen what was once lost.

“We hope that the ambience sets, like the way it looks now because last week, it was dead around here but we’re moving on forward,” said Diego Reséndiz, who sells tamales and corn.

Some have had to search for other options or find a new business.

“I used to work in something else, like on the music at restaurants,” Reséndiz said.

During the first day of this initiative, Ms. Lovering’s clients continued to roll in.

“We hope that our sales will increase,” said Arely Santillán, who owns Ms. Lovering.

The Barrio Logan initiative is expected to continue each Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m.

