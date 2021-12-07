barrio logan

Affordable Housing Priority, Environmental Protection Considered in Barrio Logan

A proposed update would replace the current 43-year-old plan

A proposal to update a plan to improve the livelihoods Barrio Logan residents will be considered by the San Diego City Council on Tuesday.

The Barrio Logan Community Plan focuses on improving the quality of life for residents in the neighborhood with affordable housing and environmental protections. As part of the proposal, a buffer zone between industrial land and homes will be created to protect locals once the California Coastal Commission approves this portion of the plan.

Additionally, 15% of new housing in Barrio Logan would be reserved for low-income residents. Locals will also be given priority for 75% of new affordable housing units in the area.

If adopted, the update will replace the community’s plan that was implemented 43 years ago.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will discuss the proposed update in detail at a press conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1900 Main St. in San Diego.

